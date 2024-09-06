Barclays Initiates Coverage of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. - Corporate Bond (FGN) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:FGN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.91% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $26.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.23 to a high of $28.20. The average price target represents an increase of 0.91% from its latest reported closing price of $26.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 5,643MM, an increase of 7.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FGN is 0.65%, an increase of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.53% to 7,223K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 1,637K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares , representing an increase of 13.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGN by 15.82% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,314K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGN by 2.43% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 937K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 566K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGN by 1.86% over the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund holds 415K shares. No change in the last quarter.

