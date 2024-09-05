Barclays Initiates Coverage of F&G Annuities & Life (FG) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.49% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for F&G Annuities & Life is $42.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 1.49% from its latest reported closing price of $41.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for F&G Annuities & Life is 5,261MM, an increase of 0.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in F&G Annuities & Life. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FG is 0.28%, an increase of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 15,469K shares. The put/call ratio of FG is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fidelity National Financial holds 106,443K shares representing 84.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 6,049K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,088K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FG by 1.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 553K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 476K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FG by 2.83% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 444K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FG by 2.69% over the last quarter.

FGL Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FGL Holdings is an insurance company, which engages in aiding middle-income Americans prepare for retirement and attain financial security. It offers fixed annuities which serves as a retirement and savings tool for which customers rely on principal protection and predictable income streams; and life insurance which delivers complementary product that allows customer to build from savings and provide a payment to designated beneficiaries upon the policyholder's death. The company was founded on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

