Barclays Initiates Coverage of Fabrinet (FN) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.99% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fabrinet is $269.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $197.96 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.99% from its latest reported closing price of $252.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fabrinet is 3,366MM, an increase of 12.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,023 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fabrinet. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 5.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FN is 0.36%, an increase of 7.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.51% to 57,647K shares. The put/call ratio of FN is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 4,837K shares representing 13.34% ownership of the company.

FOSFX - Fidelity Overseas Fund holds 4,246K shares representing 11.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,215K shares , representing a decrease of 69.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FN by 47.14% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,546K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,462K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 27.38% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,338K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,455K shares , representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 28.08% over the last quarter.

GPIIX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 1,963K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525K shares , representing a decrease of 28.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Fabrinet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People's Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom.

