Barclays Initiates Coverage of Everest Group (LSE:0U96) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Everest Group (LSE:0U96) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.10% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Everest Group is 431.28 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 393.67 GBX to a high of 516.52 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 11.10% from its latest reported closing price of 388.21 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Everest Group is 14,791MM, a decrease of 7.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 56.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everest Group. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0U96 is 0.28%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 46,936K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,889K shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,990K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U96 by 86.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,372K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U96 by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,282K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,283K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U96 by 84.45% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,229K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U96 by 57.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,140K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares , representing an increase of 8.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U96 by 0.54% over the last quarter.

