Barclays Initiates Coverage of Everest Group (EG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Everest Group (NYSE:EG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.79% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Everest Group is $434.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $396.93 to a high of $520.80. The average price target represents an increase of 10.79% from its latest reported closing price of $392.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Everest Group is 16,879MM, an increase of 5.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 60.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everest Group. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EG is 0.28%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 46,936K shares. The put/call ratio of EG is 2.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,889K shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,990K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EG by 86.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,372K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EG by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,282K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,283K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EG by 84.45% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,229K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EG by 57.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,140K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares , representing an increase of 8.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EG by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Everest Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

everest is a world leader in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance, offering innovative products, responsive service and unsurpassed financial strength. everest reinsurance company underwrites virtually all classes and categories of business in treaty, facultative and specialty lines, both through brokers and directly with ceding companies. primary insurance products and services are available through several subsidiary operations including everest national insurance company, everest indemnity insurance company and everest insurance company of canada. everest professionals, working from several office locations around the world, have the technical expertise and market knowledge to produce tailored solutions precisely fitted to customer needs. explore everest through this web site. begin to experience the capabilities that make everest stand out in today's market.

