Barclays Initiates Coverage of Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.79% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Equity LifeStyle Properties is $75.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 19.79% from its latest reported closing price of $62.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Equity LifeStyle Properties is 1,628MM, an increase of 5.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity LifeStyle Properties. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 3.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELS is 0.37%, an increase of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 230,257K shares. The put/call ratio of ELS is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 10,208K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,504K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 0.63% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,838K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,978K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 6,349K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,071K shares , representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 44.58% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,230K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,201K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 6.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,443K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,400K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust ('REIT') with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, the company owns or has an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

