Barclays Initiates Coverage of Equitable Holdings, Inc. - Preferred Stock (EQH.PRC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Equitable Holdings, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:EQH.PRC) with a Overweight recommendation.

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equitable Holdings, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQH.PRC is 0.28%, an increase of 13.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.07% to 4,573K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,177K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares , representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH.PRC by 8.18% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 839K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 538K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH.PRC by 0.11% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 509K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH.PRC by 2.54% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 246K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares , representing an increase of 10.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH.PRC by 22.35% over the last quarter.

