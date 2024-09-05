Barclays Initiates Coverage of Equitable Holdings, Inc. - Preferred Stock (EQH.PRA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Equitable Holdings, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:EQH.PRA) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equitable Holdings, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 9.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQH.PRA is 0.38%, an increase of 6.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.50% to 10,843K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,033K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,018K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH.PRA by 0.01% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,323K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,353K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH.PRA by 0.07% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 1,256K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH.PRA by 2.45% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 728K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares , representing a decrease of 19.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH.PRA by 16.80% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 660K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 589K shares , representing an increase of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH.PRA by 15.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.