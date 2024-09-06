Barclays Initiates Coverage of Equitable Holdings (EQH) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.84% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Equitable Holdings is $48.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 18.84% from its latest reported closing price of $40.53 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Equitable Holdings is 14,420MM, an increase of 25.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,011 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equitable Holdings. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 7.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQH is 0.31%, an increase of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 347,512K shares. The put/call ratio of EQH is 1.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,076K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,771K shares , representing a decrease of 22.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 14.17% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 18,653K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,805K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 0.24% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 18,643K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,321K shares , representing a decrease of 35.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 20.03% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 15,435K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,273K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,502K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $809 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2020) and more than five million client relationships globally.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.