Barclays Initiates Coverage of Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.00% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Elanco Animal Health is $25.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 16.00% from its latest reported closing price of $21.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Elanco Animal Health is 5,008MM, an increase of 9.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 756 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elanco Animal Health. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELAN is 0.22%, an increase of 3.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.85% to 701,984K shares. The put/call ratio of ELAN is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 82,760K shares representing 16.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,895K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 35.21% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 55,341K shares representing 11.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 49,958K shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,767K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 31.54% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 31,510K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,555K shares , representing an increase of 37.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 120.00% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 20,364K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,914K shares , representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 40.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.