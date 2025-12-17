Barclays Initiates Coverage of Eastern Bankshares (EBC) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Eastern Bankshares (NasdaqGS:EBC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.01% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eastern Bankshares is $22.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 17.01% from its latest reported closing price of $18.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eastern Bankshares is 750MM, an increase of 19.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastern Bankshares. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 5.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBC is 0.19%, an increase of 1.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 179,497K shares. The put/call ratio of EBC is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,321K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,950K shares , representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 19.36% over the last quarter.

HoldCo Asset Management holds 6,409K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,208K shares , representing an increase of 18.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 1.43% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 6,177K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,322K shares , representing a decrease of 18.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 17.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,996K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,084K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 18.13% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,951K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,233K shares , representing a decrease of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 11.06% over the last quarter.

