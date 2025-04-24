Barclays Initiates Coverage of Cytokinetics (CYTK) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Cytokinetics (NasdaqGS:CYTK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.15% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cytokinetics is $80.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 99.15% from its latest reported closing price of $40.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cytokinetics is 354MM, an increase of 1,815.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 803 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cytokinetics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYTK is 0.30%, an increase of 9.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 156,328K shares. The put/call ratio of CYTK is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,752K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,690K shares , representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 1.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,889K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,775K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 86.77% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,068K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,831K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,678K shares , representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 10.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,724K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,752K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cytokinetics, Inc. is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California, that develops muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with diseases characterized by impaired or declining muscle function.

