Barclays Initiates Coverage of Cullen (CFR.PRB) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Cullen (NYSE:CFR.PRB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cullen. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFR.PRB is 0.49%, an increase of 19.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.00% to 1,428K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 578K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR.PRB by 15.52% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 298K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares , representing a decrease of 14.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR.PRB by 17.80% over the last quarter.

Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF holds 246K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares , representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR.PRB by 3.15% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 234K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR.PRB by 8.05% over the last quarter.

PCSFX - Capital Securities Fund Class S holds 56K shares. No change in the last quarter.

