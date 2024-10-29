Barclays Initiates Coverage of CRH (LSE:CRH) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of CRH (LSE:CRH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.54% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for CRH is 8,118.91 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 6,960.44 GBX to a high of 10,130.55 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.54% from its latest reported closing price of 7,214.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CRH is 35,995MM, an increase of 2.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,413 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRH. This is an increase of 186 owner(s) or 15.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRH is 0.70%, an increase of 16.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.79% to 619,604K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 29,146K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,453K shares , representing an increase of 88.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 545.09% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 16,127K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 15,724K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,978K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 75.76% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 14,612K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,758K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Cevian Capital II GP holds 13,357K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,825K shares , representing a decrease of 18.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 14.28% over the last quarter.

