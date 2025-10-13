Barclays Initiates Coverage of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:CRVS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.62% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Corvus Pharmaceuticals is $15.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 112.62% from its latest reported closing price of $7.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Corvus Pharmaceuticals is 25MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corvus Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 44.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRVS is 0.10%, an increase of 9.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.42% to 44,698K shares. The put/call ratio of CRVS is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 7,165K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,944K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRVS by 35.68% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 7,042K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,788K shares , representing an increase of 60.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRVS by 173.27% over the last quarter.

Adams Street Partners holds 3,276K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,679K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,235K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

