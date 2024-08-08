Barclays Initiates Coverage of Constellation Energy (CEG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Constellation Energy (NasdaqGS:CEG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.35% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Constellation Energy is $237.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $219.17 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 32.35% from its latest reported closing price of $179.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Constellation Energy is 17,786MM, a decrease of 24.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,091 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Energy. This is an increase of 183 owner(s) or 9.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEG is 0.39%, an increase of 23.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 312,711K shares. The put/call ratio of CEG is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 28,443K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,848K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 45.88% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,269K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,374K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 43.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,031K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,034K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 44.13% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 8,357K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,431K shares , representing a decrease of 48.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 0.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,048K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,801K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 43.85% over the last quarter.

Constellation Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Constellation Energy Corp. engages in the generation, supply, and marketing of clean energy electricity, and renewable energy products and solutions.

