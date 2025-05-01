Barclays Initiates Coverage of Columbia Sportswear (BIT:1COLM) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Columbia Sportswear (BIT:1COLM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbia Sportswear. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1COLM is 0.13%, an increase of 10.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.20% to 41,692K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,713K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,757K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1COLM by 2.59% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,282K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares , representing a decrease of 38.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COLM by 25.56% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,275K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares , representing a decrease of 17.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COLM by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,208K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares , representing an increase of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COLM by 50.49% over the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 1,193K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares , representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COLM by 46.82% over the last quarter.

