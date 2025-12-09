Barclays Initiates Coverage of Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NasdaqGS:COLL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.36% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Collegium Pharmaceutical is $47.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.36% from its latest reported closing price of $47.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Collegium Pharmaceutical is 633MM, a decrease of 16.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Collegium Pharmaceutical. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLL is 0.14%, an increase of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 50,635K shares. The put/call ratio of COLL is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,826K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,158K shares , representing a decrease of 11.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 20.89% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 2,391K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,641K shares , representing a decrease of 10.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 0.50% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,923K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares , representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,599K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares , representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 23.44% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,503K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,431K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 15.76% over the last quarter.

