Barclays Initiates Coverage of Clean Harbors (CLH) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.85% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clean Harbors is $262.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $191.90 to a high of $320.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.85% from its latest reported closing price of $237.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clean Harbors is 5,480MM, a decrease of 7.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,055 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clean Harbors. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLH is 0.35%, an increase of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 59,908K shares. The put/call ratio of CLH is 3.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,765K shares representing 10.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,294K shares , representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 20.52% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,153K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,139K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 64.11% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 1,912K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,734K shares , representing an increase of 9.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 18.46% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,641K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,652K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 9.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,545K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 5.33% over the last quarter.

