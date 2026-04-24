Barclays Initiates Coverage of Claritev (CTEV) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.03% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Claritev is $42.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 111.03% from its latest reported closing price of $20.30 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Claritev is 1,016MM, an increase of 5.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -10.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Claritev. This is an decrease of 72 owner(s) or 38.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTEV is 0.64%, an increase of 260.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.89% to 15,549K shares. The put/call ratio of CTEV is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H&F Corporate Investors VIII holds 3,888K shares representing 23.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,388K shares , representing a decrease of 38.58%.

AustralianSuper Pty holds 3,195K shares representing 19.30% ownership of the company.

Arini Captial Management holds 1,504K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company.

Public Investment Fund holds 1,281K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beach Point Capital Management holds 795K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares , representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTEV by 59.04% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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