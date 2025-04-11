Barclays Initiates Coverage of Churchill Downs (CHDN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Churchill Downs (NasdaqGS:CHDN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.83% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Churchill Downs is $162.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $149.48 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 58.83% from its latest reported closing price of $102.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Churchill Downs is 3,515MM, an increase of 28.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 878 funds or institutions reporting positions in Churchill Downs. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHDN is 0.26%, an increase of 2.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 75,027K shares. The put/call ratio of CHDN is 5.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,386K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,295K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHDN by 1.41% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 2,233K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,248K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHDN by 1.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,083K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,104K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHDN by 3.64% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,841K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,216K shares , representing an increase of 33.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHDN by 98.88% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,795K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,428K shares , representing an increase of 20.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHDN by 49.86% over the last quarter.

Churchill Downs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. The Company owns and operates three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. It also owns and operates TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and it has seven retail sportsbooks. The Company is also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games.

