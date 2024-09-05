Barclays Initiates Coverage of Chubb (LSE:0VQD) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Chubb (LSE:0VQD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.68% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Chubb is 282.23 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 249.04 GBX to a high of 317.13 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 2.68% from its latest reported closing price of 274.87 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chubb is 44,467MM, a decrease of 17.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,073 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chubb. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0VQD is 0.45%, an increase of 3.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 377,819K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 27,034K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,924K shares , representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VQD by 21.61% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,572K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,607K shares , representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VQD by 9.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,819K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,742K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VQD by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,243K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,997K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VQD by 0.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,422K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,213K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VQD by 4.91% over the last quarter.

