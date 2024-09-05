Barclays Initiates Coverage of Chubb (CB) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Chubb (NYSE:CB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.04% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Chubb is $285.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $251.49 to a high of $320.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.04% from its latest reported closing price of $290.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chubb is 45,997MM, a decrease of 14.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,073 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chubb. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CB is 0.45%, an increase of 3.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 377,819K shares. The put/call ratio of CB is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 27,034K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,924K shares , representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CB by 21.61% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,572K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,607K shares , representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 9.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,819K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,742K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,243K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,997K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 0.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,422K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,213K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 4.91% over the last quarter.

Chubb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide

