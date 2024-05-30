Barclays Initiates Coverage of Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.96% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Chesapeake Utilities is 128.20. The forecasts range from a low of 108.58 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.96% from its latest reported closing price of 106.87.

The projected annual revenue for Chesapeake Utilities is 787MM, an increase of 12.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 581 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chesapeake Utilities. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPK is 0.14%, an increase of 2.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.80% to 21,339K shares. The put/call ratio of CPK is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,267K shares representing 10.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099K shares , representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 3.23% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,507K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares , representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 1.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 683K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 7.02% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 652K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 596K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares , representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 43.30% over the last quarter.

Chesapeake Utilities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery compan which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses.

