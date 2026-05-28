Barclays Initiates Coverage of Cellectis S.A. - Depositary Receipt (CLLS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Cellectis S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:CLLS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.62% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cellectis S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $7.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.57 to a high of $7.87. The average price target represents an increase of 110.62% from its latest reported closing price of $3.63 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Cellectis S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 80MM, an increase of 6.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cellectis S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLLS is 0.22%, an increase of 36.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.86% to 10,266K shares. The put/call ratio of CLLS is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

B Group holds 3,282K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 3,179K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 2,744K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,788K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLLS by 35.52% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 227K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 84K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLLS by 36.64% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.