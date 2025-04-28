Barclays Initiates Coverage of Carter's (CRI) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Carter's (NYSE:CRI) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.71% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Carter's is $40.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.71% from its latest reported closing price of $33.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carter's is 3,297MM, an increase of 17.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carter's. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRI is 0.15%, an increase of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.56% to 60,238K shares. The put/call ratio of CRI is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,858K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,842K shares , representing a decrease of 34.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 39.21% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,851K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares , representing an increase of 60.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 117.02% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,323K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company.

RWWM holds 2,190K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares , representing an increase of 59.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 63.16% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,920K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,440K shares , representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 2.88% over the last quarter.

Carters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

