Barclays Initiates Coverage of Carter's (BMV:CRI) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Carter's (BMV:CRI) with a Underweight recommendation.

There are 745 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carter's. This is an decrease of 65 owner(s) or 8.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRI is 0.26%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.38% to 58,931K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,858K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,842K shares , representing a decrease of 34.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 39.21% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,851K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares , representing an increase of 60.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 117.02% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,323K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company.

RWWM holds 2,190K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares , representing an increase of 59.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 63.16% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,920K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,440K shares , representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 2.88% over the last quarter.

