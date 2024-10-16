Barclays Initiates Coverage of Bruker (BRKR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Bruker (NasdaqGS:BRKR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.47% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bruker is $78.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.47% from its latest reported closing price of $63.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bruker is 2,807MM, a decrease of 10.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 841 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bruker. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRKR is 0.25%, an increase of 20.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.65% to 137,262K shares. The put/call ratio of BRKR is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,547K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,273K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 28.49% over the last quarter.

Pallas Capital Advisors holds 9,481K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,480K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 27.93% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,362K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,089K shares , representing a decrease of 27.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 91.56% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 5,465K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,476K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 26.97% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,630K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,594K shares , representing an increase of 28.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 6.32% over the last quarter.

Bruker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scienti c instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with its customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology.

