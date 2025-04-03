Barclays Initiates Coverage of Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEPC) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEPC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.54% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Renewable is $48.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.66 to a high of $54.38. The average price target represents an increase of 19.54% from its latest reported closing price of $40.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Renewable is 3,771MM, a decrease of 17.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Renewable. This is an decrease of 86 owner(s) or 13.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEPC is 0.15%, an increase of 26.54%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 10,094K shares.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,180K shares.

Parnassus Investments holds 3,910K shares.

Legal & General Group holds 3,283K shares.

Rare Infrastructure holds 2,895K shares.

