Barclays Initiates Coverage of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership (BEP) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership (NYSE:BEP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.90% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership is $19.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.05 to a high of $24.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.90% from its latest reported closing price of $22.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership is 6,168MM, an increase of 4.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEP is 0.29%, an increase of 22.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 196,339K shares. The put/call ratio of BEP is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 74,339K shares representing 26.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 16,465K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,254K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEP by 19.83% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 9,808K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,990K shares , representing a decrease of 32.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEP by 65.26% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 8,774K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,027K shares , representing a decrease of 14.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEP by 20.94% over the last quarter.

CIBC Asset Management holds 8,472K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,844K shares , representing an increase of 19.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEP by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world's largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 23,000 megawatt development pipeline.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.