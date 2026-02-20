Barclays Initiates Coverage of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.72% Downside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb is $58.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.43 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.72% from its latest reported closing price of $60.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bristol-Myers Squibb is 49,374MM, an increase of 2.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb. This is an decrease of 169 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMY is 0.31%, an increase of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 1,872,567K shares. The put/call ratio of BMY is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 75,368K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,181K shares , representing a decrease of 14.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 71,322K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,040K shares , representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 13.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65,454K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,103K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 30.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,767K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,388K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 30.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 52,638K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,554K shares , representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 30.21% over the last quarter.

