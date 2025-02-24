Barclays Initiates Coverage of Blue Owl Capital (OWL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.75% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Blue Owl Capital is $28.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 26.75% from its latest reported closing price of $22.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Owl Capital is 2,785MM, an increase of 21.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Owl Capital. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 12.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OWL is 0.47%, an increase of 12.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.53% to 730,413K shares. The put/call ratio of OWL is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 77,169K shares representing 13.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,375K shares , representing an increase of 12.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 34.76% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 47,905K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,831K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 17.77% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 37,861K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,827K shares , representing a decrease of 10.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 71.48% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 33,518K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,500K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 55.70% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 25,940K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,000K shares , representing an increase of 7.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 12.42% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an alternative asset management firm.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.