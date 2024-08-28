Barclays Initiates Coverage of BlackRock (XTRA:BLQA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of BlackRock (XTRA:BLQA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.56% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for BlackRock is 856,31 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 758,70 € to a high of 972,79 €. The average price target represents an increase of 8.56% from its latest reported closing price of 788,80 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for BlackRock is 20,197MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 40.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,834 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLQA is 0.41%, an increase of 9.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.13% to 138,144K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 5,133K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,115K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLQA by 20.52% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,133K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,197K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLQA by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,533K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,354K shares , representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLQA by 4.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,459K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,440K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLQA by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,768K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,631K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLQA by 19.00% over the last quarter.

