Barclays Initiates Coverage of BlackRock (BRSE:BLK) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of BlackRock (BRSE:BLK) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,833 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLK is 0.41%, an increase of 9.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.13% to 138,141K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 5,133K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,115K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 20.52% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,133K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,197K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,533K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,354K shares , representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 4.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,440K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,199K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,768K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,631K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 19.00% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.