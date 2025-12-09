Barclays Initiates Coverage of Bausch Health Companies (BHC) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.95% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bausch Health Companies is $7.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.22 to a high of $7.51. The average price target represents an increase of 6.95% from its latest reported closing price of $6.82 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bausch Health Companies is 8,703MM, a decrease of 13.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bausch Health Companies. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHC is 0.15%, an increase of 22.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 243,673K shares. The put/call ratio of BHC is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 70,756K shares representing 19.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,792K shares , representing an increase of 53.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHC by 41.53% over the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 34,833K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,255K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHC by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 15,708K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,495K shares , representing a decrease of 36.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHC by 47.40% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 13,000K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 10,507K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,348K shares , representing an increase of 11.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHC by 645.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.