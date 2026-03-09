Barclays Initiates Coverage of Avista (AVA) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Avista (NYSE:AVA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.88% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Avista is $41.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 3.88% from its latest reported closing price of $39.67 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Avista is 1,693MM, a decrease of 13.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avista. This is an decrease of 234 owner(s) or 31.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVA is 0.09%, an increase of 48.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.08% to 73,809K shares. The put/call ratio of AVA is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,617K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,806K shares , representing a decrease of 7.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,986K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,978K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 47.23% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,202K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares , representing a decrease of 2.24%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,137K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares , representing an increase of 51.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 20.93% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,040K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,283K shares , representing a decrease of 23.37%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.