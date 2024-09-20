Barclays Initiates Coverage of Avis Budget Group (LSE:0HK4) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Avis Budget Group (LSE:0HK4) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.83% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Avis Budget Group is 130.00 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 96.62 GBX to a high of 169.17 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 49.83% from its latest reported closing price of 86.76 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Avis Budget Group is 12,299MM, an increase of 3.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 605 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avis Budget Group. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HK4 is 0.14%, an increase of 3.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 36,361K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SRS Investment Management holds 17,131K shares representing 48.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,431K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HK4 by 17.35% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,090K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304K shares , representing a decrease of 19.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HK4 by 15.63% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 850K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares , representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HK4 by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 690K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares , representing an increase of 68.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HK4 by 142.99% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 590K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing an increase of 14.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HK4 by 84.15% over the last quarter.

