Barclays Initiates Coverage of Avis Budget Group (CAR) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Avis Budget Group (NasdaqGS:CAR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.74% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Avis Budget Group is $129.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 51.74% from its latest reported closing price of $85.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Avis Budget Group is 12,051MM, an increase of 1.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 605 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avis Budget Group. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAR is 0.14%, an increase of 3.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 36,362K shares. The put/call ratio of CAR is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SRS Investment Management holds 17,131K shares representing 48.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,431K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 17.35% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,090K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304K shares , representing a decrease of 19.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 15.63% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 850K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares , representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 690K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares , representing an increase of 68.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 142.99% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 590K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing an increase of 14.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 84.15% over the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 10,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.

