Barclays Initiates Coverage of Astrana Health (ASTH) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Astrana Health (NasdaqCM:ASTH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.71% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Astrana Health is $52.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 70.71% from its latest reported closing price of $31.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Astrana Health is 2,268MM, an increase of 11.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astrana Health. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASTH is 0.12%, an increase of 27.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.60% to 33,608K shares. The put/call ratio of ASTH is 4.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,706K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,639K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 45.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,329K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 47.17% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,157K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 45.63% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,075K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 45.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,017K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,018K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 47.99% over the last quarter.

Astrana Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

apollo medical holdings, inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. the company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients. it offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. the company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. it caters to patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as medicare, medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in california. apollo medical holdings, inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in alhambra, california.

