Barclays Initiates Coverage of Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.46% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Aspen Aerogels is $31.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 69.46% from its latest reported closing price of $18.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aspen Aerogels is 421MM, an increase of 46.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aspen Aerogels. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 7.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASPN is 0.42%, an increase of 14.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.23% to 86,365K shares. The put/call ratio of ASPN is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kim holds 15,780K shares representing 20.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii holds 3,341K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,195K shares , representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASPN by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,300K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,943K shares , representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASPN by 1.48% over the last quarter.

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 3,167K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 3,002K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,967K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASPN by 58.90% over the last quarter.

Aspen Aerogels Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aspen is the global leader in aerogel technology. The company's mission is to enable its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency and sustainability. Aspen's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The company's PyroThinTM products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle market. The company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells enabling EV OEMs to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. The company's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility.

