Barclays Initiates Coverage of Arthur J. Gallagher (LSE:0ITL) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Arthur J. Gallagher (LSE:0ITL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.62% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Arthur J. Gallagher is 289.41 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 253.42 GBX to a high of 326.19 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.62% from its latest reported closing price of 294.19 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arthur J. Gallagher is 10,636MM, an increase of 2.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,999 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arthur J. Gallagher. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ITL is 0.37%, an increase of 0.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.78% to 218,865K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 10,193K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,051K shares , representing a decrease of 8.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ITL by 2.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,913K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,807K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ITL by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,805K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,832K shares , representing an increase of 16.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ITL by 22.75% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 5,802K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,608K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,464K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ITL by 0.77% over the last quarter.

