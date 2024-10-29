Barclays Initiates Coverage of Arcosa (ACA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.09% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Arcosa is $110.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.09% from its latest reported closing price of $95.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arcosa is 2,258MM, a decrease of 7.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcosa. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACA is 0.26%, an increase of 0.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 55,669K shares. The put/call ratio of ACA is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,142K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,297K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 3.86% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,333K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,402K shares , representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 51.34% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,106K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,787K shares , representing a decrease of 32.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 24.30% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,694K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares , representing a decrease of 12.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 14.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,536K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,532K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Arcosa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products segment, the Engineered Structures segment, and the Transportation Products segment.

