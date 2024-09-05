Barclays Initiates Coverage of Arch Capital Group (ACGL) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Arch Capital Group (NasdaqGS:ACGL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.29% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Arch Capital Group is $115.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.29% from its latest reported closing price of $113.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arch Capital Group is 12,869MM, a decrease of 16.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,627 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Capital Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACGL is 0.41%, an increase of 5.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 420,009K shares. The put/call ratio of ACGL is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 24,319K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,691K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 20,920K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,025K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 16.70% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 16,982K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 13,984K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,118K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 7.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,265K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,152K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Arch Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $15.2 billion in capital at Sept. 30, 2020, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

