Barclays Initiates Coverage of Aon (AON) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Aon (NYSE:AON) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.10% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Aon is $348.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $303.00 to a high of $433.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.10% from its latest reported closing price of $348.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aon is 13,995MM, a decrease of 1.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,917 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aon. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AON is 0.48%, an increase of 23.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.72% to 222,182K shares. The put/call ratio of AON is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,553K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,243K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AON by 85.75% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,037K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,747K shares , representing an increase of 19.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AON by 7.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,533K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,930K shares , representing an increase of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AON by 5.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,581K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,046K shares , representing an increase of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AON by 7.89% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 4,406K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,354K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AON by 9.20% over the last quarter.

Aon plc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aon plc is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

