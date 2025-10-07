Barclays Initiates Coverage of Amrize (AMRZ) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amrize. This is an increase of 224 owner(s) or 7,466.67% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of AMRZ is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 15,454K shares.

Norges Bank holds 13,445K shares.

Dodge & Cox holds 12,471K shares.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 12,344K shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 9,097K shares.

