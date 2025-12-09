Barclays Initiates Coverage of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:AMPH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.49% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is $32.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 25.49% from its latest reported closing price of $26.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is 591MM, a decrease of 18.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPH is 0.08%, an increase of 2.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 41,651K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPH is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,190K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares , representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 25.77% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 1,932K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,035K shares , representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 43.74% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,354K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares , representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 15.86% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,207K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 1,173K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,176K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 28.16% over the last quarter.

