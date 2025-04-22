Barclays Initiates Coverage of American Water Works (LSE:0HEW) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of American Water Works (LSE:0HEW) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.54% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Water Works is 139.69 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 115.75 GBX to a high of 166.37 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.54% from its latest reported closing price of 149.47 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Water Works is 4,965MM, an increase of 6.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,809 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Water Works. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 3.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HEW is 0.25%, an increase of 36.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.85% to 195,397K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 6,713K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,868K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HEW by 11.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,099K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,172K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HEW by 17.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,276K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,103K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HEW by 16.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,671K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,564K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HEW by 56.07% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 4,637K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,678K shares , representing a decrease of 22.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HEW by 20.05% over the last quarter.

