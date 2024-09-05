Barclays Initiates Coverage of American International Group (SNSE:AIG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of American International Group (SNSE:AIG) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,936 funds or institutions reporting positions in American International Group. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIG is 0.38%, an increase of 9.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 733,723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 41,748K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,759K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 21,188K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,695K shares , representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 5.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,982K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,429K shares , representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 20,472K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,578K shares , representing a decrease of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 92.53% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 20,422K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,428K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 9.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.