Barclays Initiates Coverage of Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Alpha Tau Medical (NasdaqCM:DRTS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.56% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Alpha Tau Medical is $10.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.56% from its latest reported closing price of $10.29 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Alpha Tau Medical is 29MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Tau Medical. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 40.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRTS is 0.04%, an increase of 70.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 77.67% to 4,028K shares. The put/call ratio of DRTS is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 875K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares , representing an increase of 21.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRTS by 76.66% over the last quarter.

Aquamarine Financial holds 722K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company.

Apella Capital holds 382K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 292K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 287K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 92.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRTS by 1,730.77% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.