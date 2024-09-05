Barclays Initiates Coverage of Allstate (WBAG:ALLS) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Allstate (WBAG:ALLS) with a Underweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLS is 0.30%, an increase of 6.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.78% to 230,724K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,302K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,922K shares , representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLS by 5.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,337K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,280K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLS by 9.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,774K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,615K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLS by 10.55% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,583K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,176K shares , representing an increase of 66.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLS by 163.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,154K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,966K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLS by 52.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.